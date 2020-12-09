The Radio City Christmas Spectacular isn't happening this year, but the Rockettes have found a new way for fans to get their kicks.

The high-stepping troupe is offering free virtual dance classes on its Instagram Live Stream Wednesdays at 3 p.m. through Dec. 23. The classes, which run 50 to 60 minutes long, are then saved to their Instagram page and can be viewed at any time.

Among the dance numbers budding Rockettes can learn at home are "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," "Christmas Dreams" and "New York at Christmas." A different Rockette leads each class which opens with a 15-minute warm-up.