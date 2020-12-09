TODAY'S PAPER
The Rockettes offer free dance lessons on Instagram

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The Radio City Christmas Spectacular isn't happening this year, but the Rockettes have found a new way for fans to get their kicks.

The high-stepping troupe is offering free virtual dance classes on its Instagram Live Stream Wednesdays at 3 p.m. through Dec. 23. The classes, which run 50 to 60 minutes long, are then saved to their Instagram page and can be viewed at any time.

Among the dance numbers budding Rockettes can learn at home are "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," "Christmas Dreams" and "New York at Christmas." A different Rockette leads each class which opens with a 15-minute warm-up.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

