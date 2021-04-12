'Producers' cast to reunite in livestream event

It's springtime for a reunion of the cast of "The Producers."

To mark the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the smash Broadway musical, Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and other members of the original cast will appear on Saturday's edition of "Stars in the House," a virtual series hosted by James Wesley and North Woodmere-raised Seth Rudetsky. Joining the two actors for an evening of back stories, reminiscences and songs will be co-stars Cady Huffman, Roger Bart and Brad Oscar and director-choreographer Susan Stroman. Surprise guests are also expected.

During the episode, which will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. on the "Stars in the House" YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com, viewers will be able to ask questions and give a donation to The Actors Fund, the nonprofit organization that benefits those in the entertainment industry

"The Producers" made its Broadway debut on April 19, 2001 and went on to win a record 12 Tony Awards including best musical as well as best actor (Lane), featured actress (Huffman) and best direction and choreography.