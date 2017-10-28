Rosie O’Donnell is set to return to the New York stage next year in David Rabe’s “Good for Otto.”
The Commack native joins Ed Harris, his wife Amy Madigan and F. Murray Abraham in the New York premiere of the play about a rural Connecticut mental health clinic.
O’Donnell’s love of theater is well known. She played Golde in the 2005 Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and was also seen last December in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!”
In “Good for Otto,” she will play Nora, the mother of a deeply troubled young girl. Interestingly, she also has been cast as a mother in the upcoming Showtime comedy “SMILF,” based on a popular Sundance Film Festival short.
“Good for Otto” will be directed by Scott Elliott. The New Group production is set to start previews Feb. 20 for a March 8 opening at the Pershing Square Signature Center in Manhattan.
