Rosie O'Donnell's streaming Broadway show raises $600K

Rosie O'Donnell attends the "Jagged Little Pill" Broadway opening night in midtown Manhattan on Dec. 5, 2019. Credit: Invision / AP / Greg Allen

By The Associated Press
Commack native Rosie O’Donnell's streaming Broadway charity show raised over $600,000 for virus victims.

Sunday's show featured Kristin Chenoweth singing “Taylor the Latte Boy,” Gavin Creel singing “You Matter to Me,” Darren Criss singing “Being Alive” and Gloria Estefan singing “There’s Always Tomorrow.”

The special was streamed live on Broadway.com and their YouTube channel. The money went to The Actors Fund to help those suffering the  coronavirus.

Other highlights included Neil Patrick Harris performing a magic act with his children, Northport's Patti LuPone performing “A Hundred Years From Today” and Adrienne Warren live from her bathtub singing “Simply The Best.”

