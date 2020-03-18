The theater community has been brought to its knees thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and Rosie O'Donnell wants to lend a helping hand.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., the Commack-raised comedian will revive "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" as a livestream event on Broadway.com and the site's YouTube channel as a benefit for The Actors Fund. Among the many stars slated to appear are Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Gloria Estefan, Barry Manilow, Audra McDonald, Syosset's Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Chita Rivera. Also on hand will be John McDaniel, the show's original music director, composer and producer.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation," said O'Donnell, who turns 58 on Saturday, in a statement. "After all Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

The Actors Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides services from health care to financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry. For more information or to donate, visit give.actorsfund.org/rosie.

O'Donnell's syndicated series ran from 1996 to 2002, and earned four Daytime Emmy Awards as outstanding talk show.