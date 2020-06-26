TODAY'S PAPER
Roundabout Theatre announces Broadway lineup

Alice Childress' 1955 play

Alice Childress' 1955 play "Trouble in Mind" will get its Broadway premiere in winter 2021.

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Broadway's spring lineup continues to shape up. On Friday, Roundabout Theatre Company announced its slate of shows to open next spring as well as the Broadway premiere of Alice Childress' racially themed drama "Trouble in Mind" later next year.

The revival of the musical "Caroline, or Change," the generational drama "… what the end will be" and the high school-set play "Exception to the Rule," which were all sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, have all been rescheduled for next spring. "Caroline" will open at Studio 54, while "… what the end will be" and "Exception to the Rule" will play at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Diane Paulus' revival of "1776" will also open as planned in the spring at American Airlines Theatre.

"Birthday Candles" starring Debra Messing as a woman whose life is examined over numerous birthdays, was to have opened in April. It is now set for a fall 2021 premiere at American Airlines Theatre.

Childress' play, which deals with racism encountered by a Black stage actress, originally ran Off-Broadway in 1955. Plans for a transfer to Broadway in 1957 were derailed. The new production, which will follow "Birthday Candles" at American Airlines Theatre in winter 2021, will mark its long-awaited Broadway debut.

Dates for all of the Roundabout productions will be announced in the fall.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

