Rupert Everett to join Laurie Metcalf in 'Virginia Woolf'

Rupert Everett is returning to Broadway for the

Rupert Everett is returning to Broadway for the first time since 2009. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Taylor Jewell

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Rupert Everett is about to make a dramatic return to Broadway. The actor, whose only other Broadway appearance was 10 years ago in "Blithe Spirit," will co-star with Laurie Metcalf next spring in a revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

The British actor replaces Eddie Izzard, who had originally been cast as George, husband of the shrewish Martha in Albee's complex drama of a destructive marriage. Izzard left the production due to scheduling difficulties. The play, to be directed by Joe Mantello, will begin previews on March 2 at the Shubert Theatre with its official opening set for April 2.

This will mark the fourth Broadway revival of the Albee classic, which premiered in 1962 with Arthur Hill and Uta Hagen as George and Martha. Stars of the other revivals include Ben Gazzara and Colleen Dewhurst in 1976, Bill Irwin and Kathleen Turner in 2005, and Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012.

