Ryan Murphy has a date to 'The Prom'

The Emmy-winning producer will host a benefit performance of the Broadway hit on April 9.

Ryan Murphy is going to "The Prom" at the Longacre Theatre on April 9. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Ryan Murphy has a lot on his plate. But the man responsible for TV's "American Horror Story," "Glee" and this season's transgender drama "Pose" was so taken with "The Prom" on Broadway that he agreed to host a one-night special performance on April 9 to benefit the Hetrick-Martin Institute, GLAAD and The Trevor Project.  

The six-time Emmy Award winner, who also produced "The Boys in the Band" on Broadway last year, announced the event in an Instagram post, saying he was moved by the musical about "an incredibly courageous girl facing injustice in a small town" and wanted to share it with LGBTQ youth "who have been affected by similar injustices."

"The Prom," which started previews in October at the Longacre Theatre, is the story of a young woman who wants to take her girlfriend to her high school prom and the Broadway performers who swoop in to lend some star power to the cause. Directed by Casey Nicholaw ("Mean Girls," "The Book of Mormon"), it stars Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas.  Tickets are available at telecharge.com.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

