Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban to host Tony Awards

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
The nominees for the 72nd annual Tony Awards won't be announced for nearly two weeks, but CBS did reveal on Wednesday that Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the June 10 telecast.

This marks the first time that either performer has hosted the ceremony, though neither is a stranger to the Tonys. Bareilles, who just wrapped her run in “Waitress,” was nominated last year for penning the score for the hit musical. Groban was a best actor nominee in 2017 for his performance in the "War and Peace"-inspired musical “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

“Love that these two good friends, musicians, actors, singers, songwriters, Tony nominees and just darn nice humans agreed to host the Tonys,” said executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner in a statement.

The Tony nominations will be announced May 1 on “CBS This Morning” by Leslie Odom Jr. of “Hamilton” and Katharine McPhee, who took over for Bareilles in “Waitress” on April 10.

