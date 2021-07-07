TODAY'S PAPER
'Waitress' returning to Broadway with Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles, who'll stars in "Waitress" from Sept.

Sara Bareilles, who'll stars in "Waitress" from Sept. 2 to Oct. 17, also wrote the show's songs. Credit: Shervin Lainez

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Pie will be back on the menu as Broadway reopens.

"Waitress," the hit musical that ran from April 2016 to January 2020, will return for a limited run starting Sept. 2 with Sara Bareilles once again as its star. The show, which features songs by Bareilles, will run through Jan. 9 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

"I couldn’t miss the opportunity to be there when Broadway welcomes audiences back into theaters that have been sitting dark for over a year," said Bareilles, who will appear through Oct. 17.

Based on Adrienne Shelly's 2007 indie film about a pregnant, unhappily married waitress, the show features songs by Bareilles, who replaced the show's original star, Jessie Mueller, from March through June 2017. Bareilles reprised the role for two months in 2018 and for a month in 2019.

A centerpiece of "Waitress" set is the pie case which features 27 freshly baked pies that play an important role in the show.

Tickets can be purchased at waitressthemusical.com and telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

