It's closing time for Broadway's 'School of Rock'

The kids at "School of Rock — The Musical" are embarking on their farewell tour. Producers announced Tuesday that after more than three years the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will end its Broadway run on Jan. 20.

Adapted from the 2003 film starring Jack Black, the musical tells the story of a failed rock star who pretends to be a substitute teacher and manages to transform his students into a happening rock band. It opened on Nov. 9, 2015, at the Winter Garden Theatre and by May 2017 had recouped its entire investment. Along with a national tour and a West End production, the musical has been performed by more than 1,000 schools around the world. The show also earned four Tony nominations in 2016, including one for best musical.

When it closes, the Broadway show will have played 31 previews and 1,307 regular performances.

The show made a star of Brandon Niederauer of Dix Hills, now 15, who originated the role of guitarist Zack in the production. He has gone on to a successful career, playing with Gregg Allman and Lady Gaga, among many others, and opening the recent "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" on Easter Sunday.