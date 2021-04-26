TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Embattled producer Scott Rudin resigns from Broadway League

Producer Scott Rudin and the cast of "Hello,

Producer Scott Rudin and the cast of "Hello, Dolly!" accept the award for best revival at the 2017 Tony Awards. Rudin has announced that he is resigning from the Broadway League amid allegations of abusive and violent behavior. Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / TNS / Theo Wargo

By The Associated Press
Print

Film and theater producer Scott Rudin, who grew up in Baldwin, is resigning from the powerful Broadway League as he faces allegations of decades of abusive and violent behavior.

"I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough," Rudin, whose credits include "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Book of Mormon" and a revival of "West Side Story," wrote last week in an email to The New York Times. "In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late."

The Broadway League is the trade association for theater owners and producers.

His decisions follow a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month containing accounts, which he has not denied, of throwing objects at employees and engaging in ongoing verbal abuse.

Rudin, 62, has previously said he would be "stepping back" from his stage productions.

Most of Rudin’s collaborators have been quiet following the article, but several prominent labor unions earlier responded. The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theater, called on Rudin to release former employees from nondisclosure agreements signed during employment with him.

Hundreds of theater workers marched down Broadway recently, rallying to demand more inclusion in the industry and calling for Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League.

"Hey, hey, ho ho. Scott Rudin has got to go!" the crowd chanted.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Frances McDormand in "Nomadland," which won Best Picture
Academy Awards television audience plummets to 9.85 million
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is
Tesla CEO Musk adds 'SNL' hosting job to his to-do list
Taye Diggs will be among the contestants in
Taye Diggs, Hannah Brown to appear on new 'Celebrity Dating Game'
Chief White House correspondent for NBC Kristen Welker
NBC's Welker reveals difficulties with infertility
Toni Collette stars in "Stowaway," streaming on Netflix.
'Stowaway': Engaging, smart sci-fi drama
LeVar Burton in 2019.
LeVar Burton will guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?