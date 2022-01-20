TODAY'S PAPER
By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
It only took 80 years, but Sergio Mendes is finally going to make the trip from Brazil to Broadway.

The Grammy Award-winning musician who scored hits like "The Look of Love" and "Mas Que Nada" with his group Brasil '66 has been tapped to create the music for the upcoming musical "Black Orpheus." The show will mark Mendes' Broadway debut and is expected to open sometime in 2023.

"We are especially honored to be collaborating with Sergio Mendes who is one of the main architects of Brazilian pop, and whose musical genius will fit right at home on Broadway," said producers Stephen Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey in a statement.

"Black Orpheus" is based on the play "Orfeu de Conceição" by Moraes and re-imagines the Greek love story of Eurydice and Orfeu during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. The 1959 screen version of "Black Orpheus" won the Oscar for best foreign language film and helped popularize the bossa nova.

In addition to Mendes, the creative team includes Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz, who'll write the book, and director-choreographer Sergio Trujillo. A developmental workshop and an out-of-town regional theater run are planned for later this year.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

