TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Shakespeare in the Park to present 'Richard III,' 'As You Like It'

The Delacorte Theatre at Central Park is the

The Delacorte Theatre at Central Park is the home of Shakespeare in the Park. Credit: Tammy Shell

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

So this is what 60 looks like for Shakespeare in the Park. The Public Theater announced on Wednesday that to mark its milestone anniversary, it will present the tragedy "Richard III" and a musical adaptation of "As You Like It" this summer at the Delacorte Theatre in Manhattan's Central Park.

The slate of two plays marks a return to a double dose of Shakespeare in the Park after last year's soft return which only featured one production, "The Merry Wives of Windsor."

"After last summer's glorious and joyous 'Merry Wives,' this year, we are finally returning to a full slate of shows in the park, and the artists and shows will be thrilling," said Public Theater's artistic director Oskar Eustis in a statement.

As usual, all performances will be free. Show dates and full casting have yet to be announced. Actress-playwright Danai Gurira, who may be best known as Michonne on TV's "The Walking Dead," will play the title role in "Richard III."

Tickets will be available across all five boroughs with distribution details and locations announced by May 2. TodayTix will return as partner for the free virtual ticket lottery distribution.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th
CNN's Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
Whoopi Goldberg apologized Monday night on TV and
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
Kevin James as Sean Payton, Jackie Sandler
'Home Team':  Kevin James football comedy fumbles
Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement honor
LI's Billy Crystal to receive Critics Choice Award
Pam (Lily James) and Tommy (Sebastian Stan)
'Pam & Tommy': You'll need a long shower after watching
Janice Lieberman has joined News 12 Long Island,
Janice Lieberman, former 'Today' and 'GMA' reporter, joins News 12
Didn’t find what you were looking for?