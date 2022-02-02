So this is what 60 looks like for Shakespeare in the Park. The Public Theater announced on Wednesday that to mark its milestone anniversary, it will present the tragedy "Richard III" and a musical adaptation of "As You Like It" this summer at the Delacorte Theatre in Manhattan's Central Park.

The slate of two plays marks a return to a double dose of Shakespeare in the Park after last year's soft return which only featured one production, "The Merry Wives of Windsor."

"After last summer's glorious and joyous 'Merry Wives,' this year, we are finally returning to a full slate of shows in the park, and the artists and shows will be thrilling," said Public Theater's artistic director Oskar Eustis in a statement.

As usual, all performances will be free. Show dates and full casting have yet to be announced. Actress-playwright Danai Gurira, who may be best known as Michonne on TV's "The Walking Dead," will play the title role in "Richard III."

Tickets will be available across all five boroughs with distribution details and locations announced by May 2. TodayTix will return as partner for the free virtual ticket lottery distribution.