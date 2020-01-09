THE SHOW "Sing Street"

THE DEAL The hit musical which opened last month at New York Theatre Workshop will make the move to Broadway this spring. The show, set in Dublin in 1982, follows a group of teens who find that music is the best way to escape all of the troubles around them. Members of the current cast will return for the Broadway production at the Lyceum Theatre. Previews start March 26 and the show opens April 19.

THE SHOW "Birthday Candles"

THE DEAL Andre Braugher of the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will make his Broadway debut opposite Debra Messing in Noah Haidle's play that follows one woman's journey from her 17th to her 101st birthday. Also making his Broadway debut in the Roundabout Theatre Company production will be Enrico Colantoni, best known for his role as Kristen Bell's father on TV's "Veronica Mars." "Birthday Candles" begins previews at the American Airlines Theatre on April 2 and opens on April 21.

THE SHOW "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice"

THE DEAL Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega will replace Duncan Sheik in the upcoming musical based on the popular 1969 movie that dealt with two couples and the sexual revolution. Sheik is writing the songs for the show being presented by The New Group. "It turns out that being in the cast on top of being composer and co-lyricist of a new musical is a lot to chew, so I have decided to focus on the latter," he said in a statement. Previews for the show, which runs from Feb. 4 to March 15 at the Pershing Square Signature Center, begin Jan. 16.

THE SHOW "All the Natalie Portmans"

THE DEAL The Jericho-raised actress lends her name to this new coming-of-age drama, though don't expect to see her in it — at least, not literally. The MCC Theater production stars Kara Young as a gay black teen whose obsession with the Oscar-winning star and her characters takes a fantastical turn when “all the Natalie Portmans” start talking back to her. Elise Kibler plays Portman in the play, which begins preview Feb. 6 and opens Feb. 24 at

the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. For tickets, go to mcctheater.org.

THE SHOW "MJ"

THE DEAL Think you have moves like Michael Jackson? Producers of the Broadway musical about the late entertainer are conducting a multicity talent search for actors to play various roles in the show, including that of Jackson at age 10. Locally, auditions will take place Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Telsey + Company, 1501 Broadway, Suite 510, Manhattan. Auditioners must bring ID to enter the building. Ephraim Sykes, who plays David Ruffin in the Temptations musical "Ain't Too Proud," will stars as the grown-up Jackson. "MJ" is set to begin previews July 6 and opens Aug. 13 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON Laura Linney stars in this solo piece about a woman who wakes after an operation and tries to renew a relationship with her mother. Opens Wednesday at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. $89-$299; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com