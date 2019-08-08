THE SHOW “Six”

THE DEAL The acclaimed electro-pop musical in which the six wives of Henry VIII are reimagined as fierce 21st century pop stars will transfer to Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre in March following prior international and regional engagements. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the concept for the show two years ago while attending Cambridge University. Songs from the studio cast album are streamed approximately 300,000 times a day.

THE SHOW "Dana H."

THE DEAL Lucas Hnath, whose comedic dramas “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “Hillary and Clinton” premiered on Broadway, will return Off-Broadway this winter with “Dana H.”, a new work adapted from interviews with the playwright's mother, Dana Higginbotham. It will play the Vineyard Theatre on Union Square. Based on a true story, Higginbotham (to be played by Deirdre O’Connell) was a psych ward chaplain who was held captive by an ex-convict patient over a five-month period.

THE SHOW "Almost Famous"

THE DEAL Colin Donnell will play guitarist Russell Hammond in the new stage musical adaptation of the 2000 film “Almost Famous,” which will have its world premiere in San Diego in September. The cast will include Casey Likes (a 2019 Jimmy Awards finalist) as 15-year-old William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as groupie Penny Lane and Drew Gehling as lead singer Jeff Bebe.

THE SHOW "Grand Horizons"

THE DEAL Michael Urie, Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Thomas Sadoski have joined the cast of this new family comedy by Bess Wohl, which will be produced on Broadway by Second Stage Theater beginning in December. Second Stage is currently presenting "Make Believe," another play by Wohl, at the Tony Kiser Theater through Sept. 15.