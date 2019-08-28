'Slava's Snowshow' returning, more theater news

THE SHOW "Forbidden Broadway"

THE DEAL Following a five-year absence from the New York stage, Gerard Alessandrini’s long-running, frequently updated parody of Broadway’s latest shows will return for a 10-week Off-Broadway run at the Triad Theatre beginning Sept. 18. Titled “Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation,” the new edition promises to take aim at “Hadestown,” the “Oklahoma!” revival, “Moulin Rouge,” “Frozen,” the Yiddish “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Ferryman” and “What the Constitution Means to Me."

THE SHOW "The Great Society"

THE DEAL The LBJ drama, which begins previews on Sept. 6 on Broadway, is setting up four voting booths in the lobby of the Vivian Beaumont Theater where theatergoers can vote for who should be the winner of the Democratic and Republican 2020 presidential primaries. The results will be posted on Twitter following each performance. Online ballots will also be made available at GreatSocietyBroadway.com.

THE SHOW "Slava's Snowshow"

THE DEAL The surreal, nonverbal spectacle that played Off-Broadway in 2004 and Broadway in 2008, will return to Broadway for the holidays, playing the Stephen Sondheim Theatre beginning Nov. 11 through Jan. 5. Created and staged by Russian clown Slava Polunin, the show consists of short comedy routines and striking visual imagery. In the finale, a swirling snowstorm bursts through the center of the stage towards the audience.

THE SHOW "Little Shop of Horrors"

THE DEAL Gideon Glick, who received a Tony nomination for his performance as Dill Harris in the Broadway smash “To Kill a Mockingbird,” will play Seymour in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors” for two weeks in November while Jonathan Groff takes a scheduled leave from the production. The cast of “Little Shop” (which begins previews at the Westside Theatre on Sept. 17) also includes Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle and Tom Alan Robbins.