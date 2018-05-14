TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Some Like It Hot' headed to Broadway

Marilyn Monroe between shots during the filming

 Marilyn Monroe between shots during the filming of "Some Like It Hot." Photo Credit: Getty Images/Keystone Features

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com
Print

Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot," called the funniest American movie of all time by the American Film Institute, is coming to Broadway. Again. 

The MGM movie has already gotten the stage treatment, with the 1972 "Sugar."  The musical ran for more than a year, starring Robert Morse and Tony Roberts as the guys forced into drag because they witnessed the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.  

But with the current penchant for movie adaptations, the Shubert Organization has acquired the rights, calling on Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Tony winners for "Hairspray,"  to take another crack at the score. Matthew Lopez will do the book and Casey Nicholaw, currently represented on Broadway with "Mean Girls," will direct the production, scheduled to open in 2020. 

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Actor Tim Allen in a scene from "Last Fox adds 3 new sitcoms to fall lineup
Richard Smith at The Piano Exchange in Glen 'American Pickers' showcases LIer's treasure trove
Kevin James promotes ‘Kevin Can Wait’ canceled after two seasons
Leah Remini, Kevin James and Taylor Spreitler star Kevin James thanks fans after show’s cancellation
Amy Schumer at the 70th annual Directors Guild Amy Schumer jokes about LI weddings on 'SNL'
On Memorable moms in movies and TV