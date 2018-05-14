'Some Like It Hot' headed to Broadway

Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot," called the funniest American movie of all time by the American Film Institute, is coming to Broadway. Again.

The MGM movie has already gotten the stage treatment, with the 1972 "Sugar." The musical ran for more than a year, starring Robert Morse and Tony Roberts as the guys forced into drag because they witnessed the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.

But with the current penchant for movie adaptations, the Shubert Organization has acquired the rights, calling on Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Tony winners for "Hairspray," to take another crack at the score. Matthew Lopez will do the book and Casey Nicholaw, currently represented on Broadway with "Mean Girls," will direct the production, scheduled to open in 2020.