Theater

The next stop for 'Soul Train' is Broadway

"Soul Train" was a TV staple from 1971

"Soul Train" was a TV staple from 1971 to 2006. Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
“Soul Train” is on track for Broadway.

The popular music variety series that enjoyed a 35-year ride is being ramped up as a musical scheduled to pull into Broadway sometime in 2021.

Similar in format to the "Motown" musical that ran on Broadway from April 2013 to January 2015, the show would focus on "Soul Train" host and creator Don Cornelius and feature an array of soul and R&B hits.

The Roots' Questlove will serve as executive producer along with Cornelius' son, Tony Cornelius.

The show's opening is being pegged to the 50th anniversary of "Soul Train," which aired from 1971 until 2006. 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

