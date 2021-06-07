'Springsteen on Broadway' returning June 26

After more than two years away, The Boss will be back to work on Broadway.

On Monday, producers announced that "Springsteen on Broadway," rocker Bruce Springsteen's live show based on his 2016 bestselling memoir "Born to Run," will return to the St. James Theatre from June 26 through Sept. 4. Proceeds from opening night will be donated to numerous charities throughout New York and New Jersey, including Long Island Cares, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Actor's Fund, the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County and Food Bank for New York City.

"I loved doing 'Springsteen on Broadway,' and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway," Springsteen, 71, said in a statement.

During the 2½-hour running time, Springsteen performs on guitar or piano as he reflects on his life through his songs and shares personal stories. "Springsteen on Broadway" previously ran from October 2017 through December 2018 and played 236 performances. Springsteen received a special Tony Award for the show in 2018.

Ticket for "Springsteen on Broadway" go on sale Thursday at noon at seatgeek.com. Audience members must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to be admitted into the theater.