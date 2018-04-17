TODAY'S PAPER
Staller Center announces upcoming season

Renee Fleming will perform at the Staller Center

Renee Fleming will perform at the Staller Center gala in May. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln / Nicholas Hunt

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com
Renée Fleming, currently starring in the revival of "Carousel" on Broadway, will headline the Staller Center for the Arts annual gala next year. Megan Hilty and Savion Glover also are on the venue's 2018-19 schedule, released Tuesday by the Stony Brook University cultural center.

Other highlights include  the Emerson String Quartet, jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Cirque Eloize "Saloon," the Havana Cuba All-Stars and the Russian Ballet performing "Sleeping Beauty." You can also expect another edition of "Celebrity Autobiography" to be performed.

The center also announced that the 23rd annual Stony Brook Film Festival will take place July 19-28, with a mix of new, independent films from around the world.

Tickets go on sale May 5, with discounts offered for multiple shows. Go to stallercenter.com for more information.

