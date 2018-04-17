Staller Center announces upcoming season

Renée Fleming, currently starring in the revival of "Carousel" on Broadway, will headline the Staller Center for the Arts annual gala next year. Megan Hilty and Savion Glover also are on the venue's 2018-19 schedule, released Tuesday by the Stony Brook University cultural center.

Other highlights include the Emerson String Quartet, jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Cirque Eloize "Saloon," the Havana Cuba All-Stars and the Russian Ballet performing "Sleeping Beauty." You can also expect another edition of "Celebrity Autobiography" to be performed.

The center also announced that the 23rd annual Stony Brook Film Festival will take place July 19-28, with a mix of new, independent films from around the world.

Tickets go on sale May 5, with discounts offered for multiple shows. Go to stallercenter.com for more information.

.