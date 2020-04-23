TODAY'S PAPER
Concert will have a little night music by Sondheim for his birthday

Famed Broadway Stephen Sondheim turned 90 last month.

Famed Broadway Stephen Sondheim turned 90 last month. Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images/Tim P. Whitby

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Let them entertain you, Mr. Sondheim.

Stephen Sondheim, the composer behind such Broadway classics as "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "Company" and more, turned 90 last month, though with less fanfare than the occasion deserved thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday at 8 p.m., he finally gets the appropiate bash when "Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration” gets streamed live on Broadway.com and its YouTube channel as a benefit for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP).

The event, hosted by Raul Esparza, marks another milestone for Sondheim: It's taking place on the 50th anniversary of the opening of his musical "Company" on Broadway. He'll also be in good company for this concert which will features veterans of Sondheim shows including Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Meryl Streep and Northport's own Patti LuPone. All will be performing classic numbers from the Sondheim songbook.

A revival of "Company" featuring LuPone was scheduled to open on March 22, Sondheim's birthday, before the Broadway shutdown was announced on March 12. The show had been a huge success when it played in London last year.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

