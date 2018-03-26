Stockard Channing to star Off-Broadway in ‘Apologia’

Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Stockard Channing returns to the New York stage in the fall, playing a woman facing her past in Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway production of “Apologia” by Alexi Kaye Campbell.

Most recently seen on Broadway in “Other Desert Cities” and “It’s Only a Play,” Channing (who some of us still think of as Rizzo in the 1978 movie “Grease”) plays a successful art historian whose recently published memoir brings back thoughts of her days as a ’60s radical and political activist.

The play, which ran in London’s West End last year, is a limited run set to begin previews on Sept. 27, with an opening on Oct. 16 at Roundabout’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.