EntertainmentTheater

Stockard Channing to star Off-Broadway in ‘Apologia’

Stockard Channing attends "Six Degrees Of Stockard Channing" at The Lodge at The McKittrick Hotel in Manhattan in 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images for the McKittrick / Jenny Anderson

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Stockard Channing returns to the New York stage in the fall, playing a woman facing her past in Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway production of “Apologia” by Alexi Kaye Campbell.

Most recently seen on Broadway in “Other Desert Cities” and “It’s Only a Play,” Channing (who some of us still think of as Rizzo in the 1978 movie “Grease”) plays a successful art historian whose recently published memoir brings back thoughts of her days as a ’60s radical and political activist.

The play, which ran in London’s West End last year, is a limited run set to begin previews on Sept. 27, with an opening on Oct. 16 at Roundabout’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

