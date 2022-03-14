Soap opera icon Susan Lucci has joined the long list of performers who have taken part in "Celebrity Autobiography," the long-running comedic stage show in which stars read from celebrity memoirs. Raised in Elmont and in Garden City, where she still lives, Lucci will join Mario Cantone, Alan Zweibel and other stars to perform the show on April 30 at Adelphi University in her town.

Created by writer-performer Eugene Pack, "Celebrity Autobiography" started Off-Broadway in 2008 at the Triad Theatre, where it still plays, and had a three-night limited Broadway run in 2018. Stars read from memoirs and tell-all tomes that "run the gamut from the 'poetry' of Suzanne Somers to tips from the Kardashians to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history — Elizabeth Taylor, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, told from all sides," says the show's official website.

Part of the Poole Family Broadway Series at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center, "Celebrity Autobiography" will take place on the Westermann Stage of Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall. Tickets are on sale at the Adelphi website and start at $40, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees.

Daytime Emmy Award winner Lucci, 75, has performed the show at other Long Island venues, including East Hampton's Guild Hall in 2016 and 2019, and at Stony Brook University's Staller Center for the Arts in 2018. She also appeared in two performances of its Broadway run.

Other Long Islanders who have taken part in various editions of "Celebrity Autobiography" include Alec Baldwin, Christie Brinkley and Billy Crystal.