Susan Sarandon is temporarily leaving Hollywood for Off-Broadway. The Oscar-winning actress will star in "Happy Talk," a new comedy by Jesse Eisenberg, that will being previews April 30 and open May 16 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

In the play, Sarandon will play a woman dealing with a dying mother, a miserable husband and an estranged daughter who finds solace by playing Bloody Mary in a local production of "South Pacific." She also finds herself playing matchmaker for her mother's home aide, a Serbian immigrant seeking a husband. The show marks Sarandon's first appearance on a New York City stage since her Broadway turn in Eugene Ionesco's "Exit the King" in 2009.

Tickets for the show, which co-stars Marin Ireland, go on sale Monday at noon, and can be purchased by calling 212-279-4200 or visiting thenewgroup.org or ticketcentral.com.