TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Sutton Foster to co-star with Hugh Jackman in 'The Music Man'

Sutton Foster will return to Broadway in "The

Sutton Foster will return to Broadway in "The Music Man" in the fall of 2020. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Museum of Modern Art / Andrew Toth

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

Hugh Jackman has found his librarian. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will play the prim and proper Marian Paroo to Jackman's lovable swindler Harold Hill in the fall 2020 revival of "The Music Man."

Jackman took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the news, posting a photo of the pair dancing at the 2014 Tony Awards with the simple message, "For our next dance." Foster, in a statement, expressed her delight with a few reworked Meredith Willson lyrics from the show: "There were bells on the hill but I never heard them ringing. No, I never heard them at all. Till there was Hugh." 

Foster, who won her first Tony in 2002 for her lead role in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," returns to Broadway after six years during which she's focused on TV roles in "Bunheads," the 2012 ABC Family series that lasted only one season, and TV Land's "Younger," just renewed for a sixth season. She's been nominated for six Tonys, and won a second playing Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of "Anything Goes." 

"I've been a giant, besotted fan since 'Millie,' " producer Scott Rudin told The Hollywood Reporter. "I've wanted to work with her for years." The show, which reunites the creative team from the 2017 hit revival of "Hello, Dolly!" will be directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. It's set to begin previews at a still unnamed Shubert theater on Sept. 9, 2020, opening on Oct. 22. Follow the show on musicmanonbroadway.com.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The "Impractical Jokers" crew, from left, James LI's Joe Gatto talks 'Impractical Jokers,' more
Patti LuPone attends a tribute dinner at the Reports: LI's Patti LuPone to guest-star on 'Pose'
Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin 'Fuller House' star subtly backs Loughlin in speech
Timothy Simons attends Center Theatre Group's opening Timothy Simons talks final season of 'Veep'
Natalie Morales as Abby, Jessica Chaffin as 'Abby's': Congenial sitcom with a big gimmick  
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths