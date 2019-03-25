Hugh Jackman has found his librarian. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will play the prim and proper Marian Paroo to Jackman's lovable swindler Harold Hill in the fall 2020 revival of "The Music Man."

Jackman took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the news, posting a photo of the pair dancing at the 2014 Tony Awards with the simple message, "For our next dance." Foster, in a statement, expressed her delight with a few reworked Meredith Willson lyrics from the show: "There were bells on the hill but I never heard them ringing. No, I never heard them at all. Till there was Hugh."

Foster, who won her first Tony in 2002 for her lead role in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," returns to Broadway after six years during which she's focused on TV roles in "Bunheads," the 2012 ABC Family series that lasted only one season, and TV Land's "Younger," just renewed for a sixth season. She's been nominated for six Tonys, and won a second playing Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of "Anything Goes."

"I've been a giant, besotted fan since 'Millie,' " producer Scott Rudin told The Hollywood Reporter. "I've wanted to work with her for years." The show, which reunites the creative team from the 2017 hit revival of "Hello, Dolly!" will be directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. It's set to begin previews at a still unnamed Shubert theater on Sept. 9, 2020, opening on Oct. 22. Follow the show on musicmanonbroadway.com.