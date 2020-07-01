'Take Me Out' to hit Broadway next spring

It's game on for "Take Me Out" on Broadway. The revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, which was set to open this spring before the coronavirus pandemic hit, will now open in April.

The drama, about a star centerfielder who comes out of the closet and deals with the reactions of his teammates afterward, will begin previews at the Second Stage Theater company's Hayes Theater the week of March 22 before opening on April 22. Jesse Williams will play the central role in the show, which will also star Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

For information on tickets, go to 2st.com or call 212-541-4516.