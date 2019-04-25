LIer gets Jimmy Award as Inspiring Teacher

Giving credit where credit is due, the Jimmy Awards will present Lawrence Woodmere Academy's Tasha Partee with the Inspiring Teacher Award in June. Partee, the director of the upper school theater program at the Woodmere school, is being recognized as the teacher of last year's best actor Jimmy Award winner Andrew Barth Feldman, a junior at the school who took over the lead in "Dear Evan Hansen" in January. In an interview before he opened on Broadway, Feldman gave much credit to Partee and her program, talking about the sense of community she stresses.

Partee shares the award, presented by Wells Fargo, with Matthew Hinson of the Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina, teacher of last year's best actress winner Reneé Rapp.

In this year's competition, 86 students from high schools all over the country will participate in a 10-day workshop culminating in an appearance at the June 24 award ceremony, hosted by Ben Platt at the Minskoff Theatre.

Since 2009, the Jimmy Awards, presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of James M. Nederlander, have presented more than $2 million in scholarships.