Tatiana Maslany, the Emmy-winning star of the BBC America series “Orphan Black,” is joining Bryan Cranston in the cast of “Network,” the upcoming stage adaptation of the 1976 Sidney Lumet film.

Maslany, who portrayed multiple characters on the TV show and who recently appeared in the Second Stage production of Tracy Letts’ “Mary Page Marlowe,” will make her Broadway debut as ambitious network programmer Diana Christensen, played in the movie by Oscar winner Faye Dunaway.

Directed by Ivo Van Hove, “Network” will start previews on Nov. 10 and open on Dec. 6 at the Belasco Theatre (instead of the previously announced Cort). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 14; go to networkbroadway.com for more information.