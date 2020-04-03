Societal issues made up the framework of Terrence McNally's plays, from his Tony Award-winning "Love! Valour! Compassion!" to his comedy "It's Only a Play," which skewered the world of Broadway.

On Monday, Broadway.com will pay tribute to the renowned playwright who died on March 24 at age 81 with a livestream reading of his play "Lips Together, Teeth Apart" at 8 p.m. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto and Ari Graynor will headline the reading, which will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. McNally died due to complications from the coronavirus.

"Lips Together, Teeth Apart," which premiered Off-Broadway in 1991, takes place on Fire Island and deals with two straight couples whose lives are changed after spending the Fourth of July weekend in the largely gay community.

In addition to being presented on Broadway.com, the event will be presented on the site's Facebook page and YouTube channel. To make a donation to the Emergency Assistance Fund, go to broadwaycares.org.