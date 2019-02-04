TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
35° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

'The Band's Visit' to end Broadway run

Tony Shalhoub, middle, won a best actor Tony

Tony Shalhoub, middle, won a best actor Tony Award for his performance in "The Band's Visit." Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"The Band’s Visit" is coming to an end.

The show, which swept the Tony Awards in June with 10 wins, including best musical and best actor (Tony Shalhoub), will play its final performance on April 7.

The story of a group of Egyptian musicians who are mistakenly booked in a small town in Israel’s Negev Desert and establish a bond with the locals, met with universal raves when it opened in October 2017. When the show closes, it will have played 589 regular performances and 36 previews.

A national tour of “The Band’s Visit” is set to begin on June 25 in Rhode Island and will be followed by a stop at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The original cast recording is up for best musical theater album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

In addition, best-actress Tony winner Katrina Lenk will perform “Omar Sharif,” one of the show’s big numbers, on Monday’s “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performs during the Adam Levine thanks his halftime-show critics
Jenna Compono, of Wantagh, will compete in MTV's LIer returning for her seventh MTV 'Challenge'
Alec Baldwin chats with the host on "The Alec Baldwin jokes about parking-space incident
Cardi B appears in a Pepsi Super Bowl Super Bowl ads: The winners and the losers
Actor Kristoff St. John, best known as a Recent notable deaths
Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding 'Young and the Restless' actor dies at 52