'The Book of Mormon' returns to Broadway Nov. 5

"The Book of Mormon," the wildly irreverent and highly praised musical from the creators of "South Park," is headed back to Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre on Nov. 5.

"When Broadway shut down, so many amazing and talented people were put out of work, many of whom had become family to us," said the show's author's Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez in a statement on Wednesday. "As writers and as fans we are so ready for the "Great Broadway Comeback" and are so glad that our show can be a part of it. Can’t wait to be back with the entire team and our wonderful cast, crew, and orchestra."

Tickets will go on sale beginning June 28 at seatgeek.com.

Since opening in March 2011, "The Book of Mormon" has played 3,748 performances and received numerous honors. Among those are nine Tony Awards including one for best musical.

In addition to reopening on Broadway, "The Book of Mormon" will resume performances at London's Prince of Wales Theatre on Nov. 15.