TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

'The Book of Mormon' returns to Broadway Nov. 5

Kim Exum and Cody Jamison Strand star in

Kim Exum and Cody Jamison Strand star in the hit musical "The Book of Mormon." Credit: Julieta Cervantes

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"The Book of Mormon," the wildly irreverent and highly praised musical from the creators of "South Park," is headed back to Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre on Nov. 5.

"When Broadway shut down, so many amazing and talented people were put out of work, many of whom had become family to us," said the show's author's Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez in a statement on Wednesday. "As writers and as fans we are so ready for the "Great Broadway Comeback" and are so glad that our show can be a part of it. Can’t wait to be back with the entire team and our wonderful cast, crew, and orchestra."

Tickets will go on sale beginning June 28 at seatgeek.com.

Since opening in March 2011, "The Book of Mormon" has played 3,748 performances and received numerous honors. Among those are nine Tony Awards including one for best musical.

In addition to reopening on Broadway, "The Book of Mormon" will resume performances at London's Prince of Wales Theatre on Nov. 15.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Annie Murphy stars in AMC's "Kevin Can
'Kevin Can [Expletive] Himself': Watchable, engaging oddball
Commack native Eddie Liu stars as Henry Yan
'Kung Fu's' Eddie Liu on how he got his start
Kung Fu -- Image Number: KF_Henry_Seamless_3426r.jpg -- Pictured:
From Commack to 'Kung Fu': Eddie Liu talks being cast in new CW show, more
Amy Schumer, in lilac hoodie, shoots a scene
Amy Schumer's streaming series films in Malverne parking lot
Valerie Bertinelli will play a restaurant owner in
Valerie Bertinelli joins NBC sitcom 'Hungry'
"The View" co-host Sheryl Underwood will host the
Sheryl Underwood of 'The Talk' to host Daytime Emmys
Didn’t find what you were looking for?