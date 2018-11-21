THE SHOW "The Ferryman"

THE DEAL Jez Butterworth’s epic family drama, which opened on Broadway last month to raves, has extended its Broadway run through July 7. Directed by Sam Mendes, the play (which premiered in London) is set in Northern Ireland circa 1981, with the sudden discovery of the body of a man murdered a decade earlier by Irish Republican Army operatives creating danger and uncertainty for his family. The production features a 30-member cast — including a newborn baby — as well as livestock, dancing and unsparing violence.

THE SHOW "Fosse/Verdon"

THE DEAL Contemporary Broadway actors will play legendary Broadway stars in the FX miniseries about the relationship between director-choreographer Bob Fosse and his third wife, musical-comedy star Gwen Verdon. According to Playbill.com, Sam Rockwell (Fosse) and Michelle Williams (Verdon) will be joined by Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, Norbert Leo Butz as playwright Paddy Chayefsky, Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera, Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine and Bryon Jennings as director George Abbott.

THE SHOW "West Side Story"

THE DEAL The upcoming Broadway revival of the classic musical will hold an open dance audition on Dec. 8. The audition notice indicates that Latino performers are being sought to play the Puerto Rican Sharks and performers of all ethnicities will be considered as the non-Hispanic Jets. Avant-garde director Ivo van Hove's production, which will have new choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, is expected to open on Broadway in early 2020. Van Hove’s stage adaptation of the 1976 film “Network” is in previews leading to its Dec. 6 opening.

THE SHOW "The Price of Thomas Scott"

THE DEAL Off-Broadway’s Mint Theater, which is dedicated to producing long-forgotten plays by little-known authors, has committed to presenting the American premieres of three plays by the late English playwright Elizabeth Baker. The opener will be “The Price of Thomas Scott,” to be produced in January, followed by “Partnership” and “Chains," which will be produced simultaneously at neighboring theaters over the summer. In recent years, the Mint has won acclaim for renewing interest in the work of Irish writer Teresa Deevy.