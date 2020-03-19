TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentTheater

Gateway Playhouse delays start of summer season

The Gateway in Bellport will postpone the start

The Gateway in Bellport will postpone the start of its summer season. Credit: Gateway Playhouse

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The curtain will go up on The Gateway's summer season a little later than originally planned.

On Thursday, the Bellport theater's executive artistic director Paul Allan announced that in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gateway has pushed back the opening of its first show "Evita" by four weeks to June 3. The remaining summer shows are slated to open as follows: "Next to Normal" (June 24); "Matilda the Musical" (July 15), "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" (Aug. 5) and "Newsies" (Aug. 26).

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday and can be ordered by calling 631-286-1133 or going to thegateway.org.

The theater is also waiving handling fees through April 12. If a show or performance is canceled due to a government guideline, Gateway will offer a gift certificate, ticket exchange, refund or a tax-deductible donation.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

