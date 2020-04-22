The Gateway delays season opening to July 1

Summer will be a little late this year at The Gateway.

The Bellport theater, which last month announced it would be delaying its summer lineup by four weeks to June 1, has now pushed back the start date to July 1, executive artistic director Paul Allan announced Wednesday. In his statement, Allan said that the additional time will allow for the phased reopening of local businesses such as restaurants and will help the theater to adhere to guidelines imposed by local, state and federal government agencies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five shows on the schedule — "Evita," "Next to Normal," "Matilda the Musical," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" and "Newsies" — are all expected to go on. New dates for each show will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Gateway's slate of concerts, which include tributes to Paul McCartney and Elton John, will go on as planned. The only concert being rescheduled is "The Best of the Eagles," which will be sometime in late August.

For questions or additional information on tickets, call 631-286-1133 or send an email to boxoffice@thegateway.org.