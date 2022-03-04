'Cher Show,' 'Clue' among 6 shows coming to Gateway

An assortment of colorful characters from Cher to Professor Plum are about to hit the stages of The Gateway in Bellport and the Patchogue Theatre over the next 12 months.

On Friday, executive artistic director Paul Allan announced that The Gateway, which has traditionally presented shows during the summer, is expanding to a 12-month format that will include six productions — four in Bellport and two at Gateway's sister theater in Patchogue.

"We know how difficult it is for our patrons to fit so many shows into a busy Long Island summer, and this new schedule allows performance dates to be spread over 12 months," Allan said. "Additionally, we will also be announcing concerts and special events on select dates creating the perfect mix of top-quality entertainment all year long."

The first show, which will run from June 3 to 26 in Bellport, will be the Long Island premiere of "Head Over Heels," a whimsical musical set in 16th century England that features the songs of the Go-Go's.

Next up at Bellport from July 7 through Aug. 5 will be the family favorite "The Little Mermaid" based on the 1989 animated movie of the same that introduced such popular tunes as "Under the Sea" and "Kiss the Girl."

The beat goes on with the Long Island premiere of "The Cher Show" from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11 in Patchogue. In this musical, three different actors portray the pop diva at various phases of her life and career. For the holiday season, "A Christmas Carol — The Musical" will take over the Patchogue stage from Dec. 16 to Dec. 28.

Rounding out the season back at Bellport will be "The Wedding Singer" (Jan. 27-Feb. 26), based on the Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore movie hit, and the farce "Clue" (March 17-April 16, 2023), which follows the plot of the 1985 cult film favorite.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both season and single-show tickets (starting at $59) will go on sale to the public at 11 p.m. on April 6 at 11 p.m. For additional information, call 631-286-1133 or go to thegateway.org.