Broadway's 'The Inheritance' to close March 15

"The Inheritance," Matthew Lopez's two-part drama that drew comparisons to “Angels in America,” will end its Broadway run on March 15, producers announced Thursday.

The play is a modern-day re-imagining of E.M. Forster’s "Howards End," and during its seven-hour, 15-minute run time deals with several generations of gay men in New York City. The current cast includes Tony Goldwyn, Lois Smith, Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller. Prior to opening on Broadway in November, "The Inheritance" had a successful run on London's West End in 2018.

When the curtain at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre falls on "The Inheritance," it will have played 46 previews (28 of "The Inheritance" and 18 of "The Inheritance Part 2") and 138 performances (86 of "The Inheritance" and 52 of "The Inheritance Part 2").