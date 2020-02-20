TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

Broadway's 'The Inheritance' to close March 15

Tony Goldwyn, left, and Kyle Soller star in

Tony Goldwyn, left, and Kyle Soller star in "The Inheritance" at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"The Inheritance," Matthew Lopez's two-part drama that drew comparisons to “Angels in America,” will end its Broadway run on March 15, producers announced Thursday.

The play is a modern-day re-imagining of E.M. Forster’s "Howards End," and during its seven-hour, 15-minute run time deals with several generations of gay men in New York City. The current cast includes Tony Goldwyn, Lois Smith, Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller. Prior to opening on Broadway in November, "The Inheritance" had a successful run on London's West End in 2018.

When the curtain at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre falls on "The Inheritance," it will have played 46 previews (28 of "The Inheritance" and 18 of "The Inheritance Part 2") and 138 performances (86 of "The Inheritance" and 52 of "The Inheritance Part 2").

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

"Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones on Jan. 28, 'Today' co-host Sheinelle Jones to have vocal cord surgery
Al Pacino (left) as Meyer Offerman and Logan 'Hunters': Pacino's series debut balances pulp with seriousness
Bethenny Frankel attends the grand opening of the Bethenny Frankel to star in 'Apprentice'-like series
Tyson Fury, of England, who is scheduled to Wilder-Fury II a fight so big it took 2 TV networks to show
Drew Carey hosts CBS' "The Price Is Right." 'Price Is Right' suspends production after death of host's ex
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill and Rhea Seehorn 'Better Call Saul': Still the best show on TV
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search