'The Karate Kid' heading to Broadway as a musical

Pat Morita teaches Ralph Macchio some moves in

Pat Morita teaches Ralph Macchio some moves in the 1984 film "The Karate Kid." Credit: Columbia Pictures / Ronald Grant Archive

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The Rockettes soon won't be the only high kickers on Broadway. The 1984 movie "The Karate Kid," which starred Huntington native Ralph Macchio, is being made into a Broadway musical and will feature a book by the film's screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, the show's producers announced Wednesday.

The movie starred Macchio as a lonely teen who learns karate from his Japanese landlord, Mr. Miyagi (Oscar nominee Pat Morita). Its success spawned several sequels, a 2010 remake with Jaden Smith, an animated television series and the YouTube Premium series “Cobra Kai” with an adult Macchio reprising his screen role.

Amon Miyamoto, who helmed the 2004 Broadway revival of "Pacific Overtures," will direct "The Karate Kid," Drew Gasparini will write the songs and MTV VMA nominees Keone and Mari Madrid will handle the choreography. Additional information, including production dates and casting, will be announced at a later date.

