'The Kite Runner' coming to Broadway this summer

"The Kite Runner" enjoyed a two-season run on London's West End. Credit: Irina Chira

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"The Kite Runner" is scheduled to take flight on Broadway this summer.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's 2003 bestseller set partly in Afghanistan, Matthew Spangler's play with music is set to begin previews on July 6 at the Hayes Theatre and open on July 21 for a limited run through Oct. 30.

The show originally premiered in 2007 at California's San Jose University, where Spangler teaches. It recently enjoyed a run for two seasons on London's West End. "The Kite Runner" was also made into an acclaimed 2007 film.

"The Kite Runner" tells the story of a friendship between two boys growing up in war-torn Kabul and how their relationship takes a dark turn after a tragic turn of events that will shatter their lives forever.

Giles Croft, who directed productions of the play in the United Kingdom, will also helm the Broadway production. Casting has yet to be announced.

