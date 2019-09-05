TODAY'S PAPER
'The Lehman Trilogy' is headed to Broadway

Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles and Adam Godley

Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles and Adam Godley will reprise their roles when "The Lehman Trilogy" comes to Broadway. Photo Credit: Stephanie Berger

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"The Lehman Trilogy," the sweeping saga of Jewish immigrant brothers who started a financial empire, will open on Broadway in March following a sold-out run earlier this year at the Park Avenue Armory.

The three-act family saga covering nearly two centuries will star Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, all of whom will be reprising their roles as the Lehman brothers, their sons and their grandsons. The drama, presented by the National Theatre, opened in London's Lyttelton Theatre in 2018 before transferring to the Park Avenue Armory last spring. After the show closed there in April, it returned to London's West End for a successful 16-week run.

Previews for the Broadway production begin March 7 with opening night set for March 26. Tickets go on sale Sept. 14 at ticketmaster.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

