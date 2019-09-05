'The Lehman Trilogy' is headed to Broadway

"The Lehman Trilogy," the sweeping saga of Jewish immigrant brothers who started a financial empire, will open on Broadway in March following a sold-out run earlier this year at the Park Avenue Armory.

The three-act family saga covering nearly two centuries will star Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, all of whom will be reprising their roles as the Lehman brothers, their sons and their grandsons. The drama, presented by the National Theatre, opened in London's Lyttelton Theatre in 2018 before transferring to the Park Avenue Armory last spring. After the show closed there in April, it returned to London's West End for a successful 16-week run.

Previews for the Broadway production begin March 7 with opening night set for March 26. Tickets go on sale Sept. 14 at ticketmaster.com.