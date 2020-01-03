Long Island is about to be home to two must-sea shows.

On Jan. 16, Disney's "The Little Mermaid" begins its run at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon. The popular musical based on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved tale of the mermaid Ariel whose love for the human Prince Eric leads her into a dangerous bargain with the evil sea witch Ursula features such crowd-pleasing tunes as "Kiss the Girl" and the Oscar-winning "Under the Sea." Tickets for the show, which runs through Feb. 23, are $49-$74 ($54-$79 Saturday nights) and can be purchased by calling 844-631-5483 or going to argyletheatre.com.

You can hear those "Mermaid" tunes along with an ocean of other numbers from the Mouse House when the Little Mermen, the ultimate Disney cover band, comes to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh for the first time on Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. Don't let the name fool you — the New York City-based group is fronted by singer-songwriter Alexis Babini, who's joined by a group of male musicians dressed like Disney characters as they croon tunes from "The Jungle Book," "Lady and the Tramp," "The Lion King," "Frozen" … well, name your favorite Disney movie. Entry is $10-$15; for more information go to muls.com.