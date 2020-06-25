TODAY'S PAPER
'The Minutes,' 'American Buffalo' set for spring on Broadway

Armie Hammer, left. and Tracy Letts starred in

Armie Hammer, left. and Tracy Letts starred in Letts' play "The Minutes" when it was in previews earlier this year. Credit: Michael Brosilow

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Offering additional evidence that Broadway is likely to remained closed for the rest of the year, producers for the revival of David Mamet's "American Buffalo" and Tracy Letts' "The Minutes" announced Thursday that both shows will not open until next spring.

"American Buffalo," Mamet's play about a trio of small-time hustlers and a Buffalo nickel that may be extremely valuable will begin previews the week of March 22 and open on April 14 at Circle in the Square Theatre. "The Minutes," Letts' comedy about the goings-on at a city council meeting, will start previews the week of March 1 leading to its official opening on March 15. Both shows had been scheduled to open on the same dates this past spring before Broadway was shut down on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.'

Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss were set to star in "Buffalo" while Letts and Armie Hammer appeared in previews earlier this year in "The Minutes." Cast confirmations have not been announced for the new dates.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

