Broadway won't be breaking out the trombones, all 76 of them, for "The Music Man" until next spring.

Producers announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated revival of "The Music Man" starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster has been rescheduled and will being previews on April 7 before opening on May 20. The show, which was originally set to open in October, was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down Broadway.

“Performing on Broadway is a great honor for an actor; in fact, one of the greatest. No two shows are exactly alike, in large part due to the audience," Jackman said in a statement. "Show one is filled with anticipation, fear and excitement. It’s like an opening night eight times a week; the energy in the theater is palpable. It is those same feelings that happen every show thereafter — and you and I are going through it together. The change of dates will not take any of that away. What it will do, however, is help to ensure that 'The Music Man' audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can’t wait for that day!”

Performances for "The Music Man" had been sold out for months in advance. People who purchased tickets via Telecharge.com or Broadway.com will be notified about exchanges. Other ticket holders should contact Telecharge at 212-239-6210.

Also on Wednesday, Lincoln Center announced that two of its productions that had been set to open this past March — the opera "Intimate Apparel" and the musical "Flying Over Sunset" — have been rescheduled for next spring.

"Intimate Apparel" features a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and is based on her play about an African American woman working as a seamstress. "Flying Over Sunset," set in 1950s southern California, imagines a meeting of writer Aldous Huxley, playwright Clare Booth Luce and actor Cary Grant after all have taken LSD.