'The Nanny' being developed as a Broadway musical

That flashy girl from Flushing is ready to take on Broadway. "The Nanny," the CBS sitcom starring Fran Drescher that ran from 1993 to 1999 and has lived on in reruns ever since, is being developed as a Broadway musical.

Drescher and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, who co-created the series, will pen the book for the musical. Rachel Bloom of TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and Adam Schlesinger of indie-pop darlings Fountains of Wayne will write the songs.



More than 20 years since it first aired, "The Nanny," which was partly inspired by Drescher’s own life growing up in Flushing, continues to be popular. The show currently air weeknights from midnight to 2 a.m. on Cozi TV.

No plans have been made yet about when the show will open or who will be in it. “Of course I would do it myself,” Drescher, 62, said in a statement, “but we’d have to change the title to 'The Granny.' ”