TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'The Nanny' being developed as a Broadway musical

Fran Drescher is writing the book for the

Fran Drescher is writing the book for the upcoming musical version of "The Nanny." Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

That flashy girl from Flushing is ready to take on Broadway. "The Nanny," the CBS sitcom starring Fran Drescher that ran from 1993 to 1999 and has lived on in reruns ever since, is being developed as a Broadway musical.
Drescher and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, who co-created the series, will pen the book for the musical. Rachel Bloom of TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and Adam Schlesinger  of  indie-pop darlings Fountains of Wayne will write the songs.

More than 20 years since it first aired, "The Nanny," which was partly inspired by Drescher’s own life growing up in Flushing, continues to be popular. The show currently air weeknights from midnight to 2 a.m. on Cozi TV.

No plans have been made yet about when the show will open or who will be in it. “Of course I would do it myself,” Drescher, 62, said in a statement, “but we’d have to change the title to 'The Granny.' ”

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Pompeo, who is best known for her role 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo's LI home sold
Glenn Weiss, winner of the Outstanding Directing for LI's Glenn Weiss to direct Oscar broadcast for fifth time
Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in HBO's "The 'The Outsider': Highly watchable take on King's novel
Creator and writer Awkwafina stars in Comedy Central's 70 must-see shows to get you through the rest of winter
Rose Williams attends the ITV Palooza 2019 Rose Williams talks  'Sanditon,' skinny-dipping, more
Pat Cavlin, a former meteorologist at News 12 Weekend meteorologist Pat Cavlin has left News 12 Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search