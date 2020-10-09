Get ready for a little fright night music.

Fans of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" are in for a few tricks and big treat on Oct. 31 when "Aladdin's" genie James Monroe Iglehart presents a virtual concert presentation of the 1993 cult movie as a benefit for The Actors Fund and Lymphoma Research Foundation. The event is also begin done with the cooperation of Burton, composer Danny Elfman and Disney Music Group.

The event is designed to appeal to fans of Broadway as well as the movie and will feature a cast of theater veterans. Among the others who'll join Iglehart are Adrienne Warren, who plays the title role in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"; Rob McClure of "Chaplin" and "Mrs. Doubtfire"; and "Moulin Rouge!" scene stealer Danny Burstein.

According to the event announcement, the actors will be using only items and clothing found around their house — along with their imaginations — to bring the story to life.

The livestream concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $4.99 and can be purchased at actorsfund.org/TNBC.