'The Office! A Musical Parody' casts a woman to play Michael Scott

Los Angeles-based actress Sarah Mackenzie Baron will be making her New York City stage debut as the regional manager of Dunder-Mifflin.

Sarah Mackenzie Baron stars as Michael Scott, the

Sarah Mackenzie Baron stars as Michael Scott, the TV character played by Steve Carell, in "The Office: A Musical Parody," which opens at the Jerry Orbach Theater on Sept. 20. Photo Credit: Eddin Martinez

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
It looks like Sept. 20 really will be Diversity Day for "The Office! A Musical Parody." The role of Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell on the long-running NBC sitcom, will be portrayed by a woman in the Off-Broadway musical spoof, which opens that night at the Jerry Orbach Theater.

Los Angeles-based actress Sarah Mackenzie Baron will be making her New York City stage debut as the regional manager of Dunder-Mifflin, Scranton, Pennsylvania's third-largest paper company, in the production. “This is a role of a lifetime. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be making my debut as Michael Scott,” Baron said in a statement. She won the role after submitting her audition tape in a nationwide talent search conducted by the show's creators.

The show takes place during a typical day at the Scranton office as a documentary crew films the goings-on, which will include the cast breaking into musical numbers such as "Why Is There a Camera Crew?," "Scranton: The Electric City" and, of course, "That's What She Said."

Tickets for the show, which will be performed Wednesdays through Sundays, are $35-$77 through ticketmaster.com

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

