TODAY'S PAPER
87° Good Afternoon
87° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Help wanted: 'The Office! A Musical Parody?' is looking for Michael Scott

Steve Carell created the iconic TV role of

Steve Carell created the iconic TV role of Michael Scott on "The Office." Producers of a musical parody are searching for an actor to play the part Off-Broadway. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
Print

Nice work if you can get it.

A nationwide search is underway for an actor to play Michael Scott, the dunderheaded boss of the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin paper plant, in "The Office! A Music Parody," which opens Sept. 20 at Manhattan's Jerry Orbach Theater. Candidates hoping to take on Steve Carell's iconic TV persona have until Aug. 20 to submit audition videos at theofficemusicalparody.com/michael based on the following job requirements from the show's writers, Bob and Tobly McSmith: "Seeking a handsome, strong, handsome, funny, handsome world’s best boss. Must be a triple threat: singer, dancer, paper lover. No babies, scabies, or rabies. Must know how to power point." And in a nod to Scott's nemesis, human resources rep Toby Flenderson, they add: "ALL PEOPLE NAMED TOBY NEED NOT APPLY.”

And in keeping with the Dunder-Mifflin "Diversity Day," spirit, all genders, ages and races will be considered, according to the casting announcement. The other roles in this lampoon of the sitcom that ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013 have already been cast.

The "Office" musical will take place during a typical day at Dunder Mifflin as a documentary crew films the Scranton, Pennsylvania, working stiffs as they engage in all sorts of high-jinks (they have the best office parties) and break into musical numbers like “Crazy From the Rabies" and “Panic at the Cafe Disco.” It doesn't get much bigger than that. (That's what she said.)

More Entertainment

American actor, writer, producer and director David Landsberg. David Landsberg, actor, screenwriter, producer, dies at 73
Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring Recent notable deaths
Amy Fisher at Nassau County Court in 1992. 'Snapped' to air 'Long Island Lolita' episode
"Freaky Friday" stars Heidi Blickenstaff, left, and Cozi Newest 'Freaky Friday' remake is fun, lively
"Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin embraces Garrett Yrigoyen in an Garrett talks social-media 'mistakes' after 'Bachelorette' proposal
Issa Rae's Issa Dee remains utterly, irrepressibly authentic 'Insecure': Season 3 is better, deeper