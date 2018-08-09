Nice work if you can get it.

A nationwide search is underway for an actor to play Michael Scott, the dunderheaded boss of the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin paper plant, in "The Office! A Music Parody," which opens Sept. 20 at Manhattan's Jerry Orbach Theater. Candidates hoping to take on Steve Carell's iconic TV persona have until Aug. 20 to submit audition videos at theofficemusicalparody.com/michael based on the following job requirements from the show's writers, Bob and Tobly McSmith: "Seeking a handsome, strong, handsome, funny, handsome world’s best boss. Must be a triple threat: singer, dancer, paper lover. No babies, scabies, or rabies. Must know how to power point." And in a nod to Scott's nemesis, human resources rep Toby Flenderson, they add: "ALL PEOPLE NAMED TOBY NEED NOT APPLY.”

And in keeping with the Dunder-Mifflin "Diversity Day," spirit, all genders, ages and races will be considered, according to the casting announcement. The other roles in this lampoon of the sitcom that ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013 have already been cast.

The "Office" musical will take place during a typical day at Dunder Mifflin as a documentary crew films the Scranton, Pennsylvania, working stiffs as they engage in all sorts of high-jinks (they have the best office parties) and break into musical numbers like “Crazy From the Rabies" and “Panic at the Cafe Disco.” It doesn't get much bigger than that. (That's what she said.)