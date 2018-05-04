TODAY'S PAPER
'The Office' gets the business in a musical parody

The cast of NBC's "The Office":(clockwise from top) Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Shrute. Photo Credit: NBC via Getty Images

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
It's an idea that must have sounded perfect on paper--from Dundler-Mifflin, of course.

Bob and Tobly McSmith, the creative minds who have skewered both TV classics ("Friends") and TV classrooms ("Saved by the Bell") with their musical theater lampoons, will next shine a spotlight on Scranton in "The Office: A Parody Musical" which will open at the Theater Center in Manhattan in September.

The production will take place during a typical day at Dunder Mifflin as a documentary crew films Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam and all of the other quirky working stiffs as they engage in all sorts of highjinks. (Let's hope there's a segement featuiring the annual Dundie Awards.)

Amid the zaniness, the cast will break into song and dance, and the titles of the numbers ("Crazy From the Rabies," "Welcome to Diversity Day," "Panic at the Cafe Disco") sound more inviting than a Benihana Christmas.

Tickest go on sale in June and can be purchased by calling 212-921-7862 or visiting theofficemusicalparody.com

For fans of "The Office," this promises to be big. (That's what she said.)

