'The Office! A Musical Parody' will be back in business on April 9

"The Office! A Musical Parody" resumes performances on April 9 at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The folks at Dundler Mifflin are ready to go back to work.

"The Office! A Musical Parody" is set to reopen on April 9 Off-Broadway at the Jerry Orbach Theater with 33% audience capacity, the show's producers announced on Tuesday. In adherence to safety protocols, all workers in the theater — from ushers to actors — will be fully vaccinated and all audience members and staff will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Audience members can sit in pods with the people they came with.

The theater has also installed 10 "air scrubbers" to trap and destroy contaminants, air-quality monitors and has also upgraded its HVAC filtering system.

Initial performances will be Thursdays through Sundays and tickets are $52-$80. To reserve, call 212-921-7862 or go to ticketmaster.com.

"The Office," which opened in September 2018, stars Joyah Love Spangler in the gender-bending role of Michael Scott, the politically incorrect boss played by Steve Carell on the popular NBC series than ran from 2005 to 2013.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

