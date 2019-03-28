'The Princess Bride's' next realm may be Broadway

Add "The Princess Bride" to the list of hit films with their sights set on Broadway. Disney Theatricals has announced a new creative team for the musical version of the 1987 Rob Reiner movie. Tony Yazbek, who won a Tony for "The Band's Visit," will write the music while Bob Martin ("The Prom") and Rick Elice ("The Cher Show") will do the book.

The movie's screenwriter, the late William Goldman, had hoped to bring the charming fairy tale about farm girl Buttercup (Robin Wright in the film) and her true love Westley (Cary Elwes) to the stage as early as 2006, according to Deadline. Negotiations broke down, partly over financial issues, but Disney never totally gave up on the project.

No word yet on timing or cast, but Twitter has been buzzing with suggestions. Patti Murin, currently playing Princess Anna in Disney's "Frozen: The Broadway Musical," and her husband Colin Donnell ("Chicago Med") appear to be favorites. The actress borrowed a line from the movie to tweet her reaction: "AAAAAS YOOOOOOOU WIIIIIISH."